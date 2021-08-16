Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Slammed with Downgrade
The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) are down 0.9% to trade at $1,871 at last check, after the restaurant chain received a downgrade from Raymond James to "outperform" from "strong buy." The analyst in question cited the company's valuation, after shares added 37% over the last six weeks. Still, the firm also raised its price-target to $2,025 from $1,800. Plus, the company announced it will be increasing minimum hourly wages in Canada starting today.www.schaeffersresearch.com
