Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Slammed with Downgrade

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) are down 0.9% to trade at $1,871 at last check, after the restaurant chain received a downgrade from Raymond James to "outperform" from "strong buy." The analyst in question cited the company's valuation, after shares added 37% over the last six weeks. Still, the firm also raised its price-target to $2,025 from $1,800. Plus, the company announced it will be increasing minimum hourly wages in Canada starting today.

