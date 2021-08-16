Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Slammed with Downgrade

Semiconductor name NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is cooling off ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the close on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The security was last seen down 3.2% at $193.17, pulling back from a rally attempt toward its July 7, record high of $208.75, made earlier this month. The $192 level has contained today's pullback, alongside the ascending 50-day moving average, which has been a solid source of support for shares since May. Below, we will take a closer look at NVDA's overall technical performance, as well some of its previous post-earnings activity.