Dave Caron was expecting a rush, so he showed up early Saturday morning to unlock his grocery store in Branford, Conn. Already, 20 people were clustered around the entrance. By midmorning, the business was so crowded with shoppers stocking up in preparation for Hurricane Henri that he had to call family to help out. His wife and son came. So did his sister, who made the 30-mile drive down from Middletown, Conn.