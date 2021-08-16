Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Keep an Eye on What Credit Investors Are Doing

By Todd Salamone
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heart of earnings season is behind us, which means any individual equity hedges related to adverse earnings moves may now turn to more macro hedges. Investors continue to weigh the potential of a slowing world economy as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations pick up pace and supply chains get disrupted. Additionally, the Taliban re-gained control of the Afghan capital over the weekend as China economic data came in lower than expected.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Open Interest#World Economy#Taliban#Afghan#Federal Reserve Board#Chair#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Ishares Iboxx#Hyg#Cnbc#Goldman#Vol#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
Marketsambcrypto.com

A Bitcoin ETF will come ‘sometime this year,’ but what can investors do till then

A Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETF has been long-awaited by many crypto-enthusiasts as it would bring in cash inflows from big-ticket investors. While countries like Canada and Brazil have already authorized Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the American SEC has been reluctant to do so. Dave Nadig, however, thinks this might happen as soon as the end of this year.
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has moved up to fresh yearly highs as traders have begun to anticipate a faster-than-expected timeline to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole is vaguely titled “The Economic Outlook,” and is set to take place on...
Businessinvesting.com

Markets, U.S. Dollar Shrug FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes were supposed to be dovish but markets cant shake off St Louis Fed's Bulllard's remarks about an ultra rapid taper (see Tweets below). The loudest voices at the FOMC are calling for a near-term taper but the FOMC Minutes indicated that the core of the Fed wants to see more data. Weak outlook from broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) did not help either. Despite a dollar dip on the data, it stormed back in Asian trading and increasingly threatens a run on stops as multi-month levels give way. US initial jobless claims add a further risk. Tuesday's Premium trade of shorting NASDAQ at 15000 deepens further in the money. NZD/USD long was stopped out at 6840.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Retains Positive Tone on Covid Fears, Fed Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday, but the tone remains positive on worries the Covid-19 virus could stunt global growth just as the Federal Reserve starts to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus. At 2:50 AM ET (0650 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
Businessrealinvestmentadvice.com

Did The Fed’s Monetary Policy Experiment Just Fail?

Did the Fed’s “monetary policy experiment” fail? The recent dislocation between consumer confidence and the financial markets may indicate just that. “U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment,” – Reuters.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

American investors inclined to buy crypto with credit card, new study reveals

As the crypto ecosystem continues to mature and go mainstream, a new study of Millennials has shown a change in investor sentiment and their spending habits. Surveying 1,000 American crypto investors, GamblersPick found that the average Millennial today holds a little more than $1,800 in crypto. The survey reveals that...
BusinessDailyFx

GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3602) ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to taper the quantitative easing (QE) program. Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish. GBP/USD appears to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fed fear is back. Investors are getting antsy

Wall Street is fighting its Federal Reserve hangover that could lead to second straight day of losses after the central bank suggested Wednesday it could ease off the stimulus gas as early as year-end. So the investor angst continues, sending CNN's Fear & Greed index back into "extreme fear" from...
Trumann Democrat

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
MarketsKTEN.com

What’s Contango and What Does It Tell Investors?

Investors trade in commodities as a way to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the price fluctuations of goods. Commodities are broadly categorized as one of four types – metal, energy, livestock and meat and agricultural. You can invest in commodities through futures contracts, options and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). When trading in commodity futures, you agree to buy or sell the asset at a predetermined price at a specific time in the future. Contango is the industry term for when the futures price of a commodity is higher than the current price.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate Under Pressure after Fed’s QE Taper Bombshell

- GBP/USD softer but holds week’s lows after fed's taper surprise. - Fed suggests QE taper to be announced & commenced in 2021. - Amid economic progress, but bond yield impact to be “modest”. Above: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Image © Federal Reserve. GBP/USD reference rates at publication:. Spot:...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
investing.com

Dollar Soars as Federal Reserve Hints at Early Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar soared in early European trade Thursday, climbing to a nine-month high after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of starting to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks slip, dollar rallies as Fed leans towards early taper

Stocks fell and the dollar is stronger as minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated the US central bank will begin tapering of its monthly bond buying shortly. Details from the July meeting of the FOMC showed most policymakers “judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year”, though there was some division over when to start and how quickly to dial back the stimulus.
Stocksinvesting.com

Keep an Eye on This FMCG Stock for Trading

Dabur India (NS: DABU ) Ltd is an Indian multinational consumer goods company founded by S. K. Burman and headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It manufactures Ayurvedic medicines and natural consumer products and is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The stock is trading at a discount of 3.65% from the all-time high / 52-week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 620 – Rs 471.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Fed lifts dollar

Overview: The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for the year. The Swiss franc and Japanese yen are more resilient. Emerging market currencies are under pressure, led by South Africa, Turkey, and Poland. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is lower for the fourth consecutive session and about 1% this week. Equity markets are tumbling. The S&P 500 lost 1% yesterday and is off over another percent today. Asia Pacific equities fell hard, led by Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Of note, New Zealand bucked the trend and rose almost 1.9%. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is off almost 2% today, its biggest loss in a month, but the weekly slide could be the largest since February. The US 10-year yield is near 1.23%, down three basis points. European core bond yields are softer, while the peripheral yields are a little firmer. After a soft employment report, Australia's 10-year benchmark yield fell about six basis points to dip below 1.08%, a new six-month low. Gold is recovering from follow-through selling that had pushed it to a $1774.5 low and is back near $1788. Oil prices slid yesterday, with the September WTI contract falling to a three-month low below $65, and it is off another 3.3% today around $63.25, after falling to almost $62.8. It is the sixth consecutive losing session for crude, during which time it is off around 10%. US oil inventories fell more than expected, and the level is the lowest since January 2020. However, while the decline in stocks should be supportive of prices, news that gasoline inventories rose for the first time in a month warned that demand may be flagging, which dovetails with other reports suggesting a decline in auto traffic and air travel here in August. Copper, iron ore, steel are lower as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy