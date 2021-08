Following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, South Jersey's own Carli Lloyd has reportedly made the decision to retire from playing professional soccer. It was very exciting to see Carli compete in Tokyo in a few weeks ago. There's something so inspiring about rooting on a hometown girl who's half a world away making South Jersey proud (again, lol). The fact that the Delran native was selected for to join the 2021 Olympic team coming at the age of 39, not to mention coming off fairly recent knee surgery (turn 39 just before the Olympic games get underway) made it even more exciting.