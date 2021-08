Texas, the iconic state that it is, has a lot of songs that mention it. There are especially a lot of country songs that are completely dedicated to the Lone Star State. Living in a popular state feels a lot like having a popular name. You know that excited feeling when you hear your name in a song? If you are named Johnny or Mary, then you know what I’m talking about. It's a really cool thing to hear, and people who don’t live in a popular state or don’t have a popular name can’t hear it as often.