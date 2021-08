“Free Guy,” the comedic action film starring Ryan Reynolds, is set to debut in the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend with $26 million. The well-reviewed film took in around $10.5 million on Friday from 4,165 theaters, and is expected to add another $13 million to $16 million to its haul throughout the weekend. As COVID-19 concerns once again grow with the rise of the delta variant, the box office remains subdued as it’s possible that less people are choosing to go to the movies.