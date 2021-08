Yesterday afternoon, I encountered very strange Finder bug. I was working with my M1 Mac mini system (Big Sur) and wemt to open my “Documents” folder from an alias in the Doc. I use it the same way as one would after using Finder to show the Documents folder under normal circumstances - this is just quicker since I don’t have to go to my drive and drill down. I clicked to open the Documents folder to see one of the many (80+) subfolders in it. When the Document folder opened, the only items in the Documents folder were the basic set iCloud’s folders (and NONE of my regular folders in Documents were there.)