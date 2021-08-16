Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Sintilimab/Chemo Improves OS in Frontline Advanced or Metastatic Gastric or GEJ Adenocarcinoma

By Kristi Rosa
onclive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSintilimab plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival (OS) over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Gastric Cancer#Adenocarcinoma#Chemo#Gej#Pd L1#Innovent Biologics Inc#Ecog#Recist#Pd L2#Clinical Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerbiospace.com

Lung Cancer Drug Candidate Offers Patients Hope for Longer Life

Findings from the Phase III EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial, announced today by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, show that a combination regimen comprising PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo and platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic or locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study...
Cancercancerhealth.com

Do Smokers Respond Better to Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer?

Smoking appears to improve clinical outcomes in people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, according to findings published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. PD-1, a receptor on T cells that regulates immunity, can sometimes be commandeered by a tumor to...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Immunotherapy May Be Effective In Certain Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer, which represents 95% of all metastatic colorectal cancer cases, are more responsive to checkpoint blockade immunotherapy if the patient’s tumors have not spread to the liver, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

Drug combination gets advanced liver cancer patients to surgery

A combination of the kinase-inhibitor drug cabozantinib and the immunotherapy drug nivolumab can make curative surgery possible in some liver cancer patients who would normally not be considered surgery candidates. Results published July 29 in the journal Nature Cancer by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center describe the...
CancerMedical News Today

Treatments for EGFR-positive lung cancer at different stages

EGFR mutations account for about 10–15% of lung cancer cases in the United States. Biomarker testing allows oncologists to choose targeted treatments for these types of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for about. of lung cancer cases. People with NSCLC may have adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Linked to Potential Survival Benefit for Patients With Hematologic Cancers and COVID-19

Patients with hematologic malignancies and COVID-19 may experience a survival benefit after receiving convalescent plasma therapy. The administration of convalescent plasma therapy was found to be associated with a survival benefit in patients with hematologic cancers and COVID-19, according to a cohort study published in JAMA Oncology. Findings from the...
Cancertargetedonc.com

How Prior Chemotherapy Impacts ICI Survival Outcomes in Patients With Lung Cancer

Jorge Nieva, MD, discusses the results of the Impower010 study, which evaluated the efficacy of the checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab after chemotherapy for lung cancer compared to best supportive care. Jorge Nieva, MD, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, discusses...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Frontline Treatment for Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

First-line treatment options available for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and variables that impact treatment selection. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Let’s focus on metastatic disease. I’ll start with first-line therapy. What are the first-line options in patients who are eligible for first-line treatment? Obviously in metastatic disease, there’s no curative intent. But do you use chemotherapy? Do you use immunotherapy? I will make a quick parenthesis to relate this to our prior discussion. The role of PD-L1 testing isn’t clear, especially with localized disease. We don’t use PD-L1 at all for localized disease. Do you use it for metastatic disease? Does it help you with the selection of first-line therapy in the metastatic setting?
Cancertargetedonc.com

ATP128 With or Without Ezabenlimab Shows Early Promise in Stage IV Colorectal Cancer

Preliminary results from the phase 1b KISIMA-01 indicate that combining the single chimeric fusion protein ATP128 with the PD-1 inhibitor, ezabenlimab, is tolerable in patients with heavily pretreated refractory stage IV colorectal cancer and may induce immune responses. Preliminary results from the phase 1b KISIMA-01 indicate that combining the single...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Phase 3 Clinical Trial of First-Line Cemiplimab Combo in NSCLC Stopped Early Due to Significantly Improved Survival

Results of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial support the use of cemiplimab in advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. First-line cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) plus platinum chemotherapy elicited significantly improved overall survival (OS) results vs chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a press release from drug developer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals who reported on the results of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial (NCT03409614).1.
Canceronclive.com

MSI-H Metastatic CRC: Frontline Immunotherapy

John L. Marshall, MD, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Marwan G. Fakih, MD, City of Hope, Joleen Hubbard, MD, Mayo Clinic. Considerations for frontline immunotherapy for patients with microsatellite instability high metastatic colorectal cancer based on data from the KEYNOTE-177 and CheckMate 142 studies. John L. Marshall, MD: Joleen, take us...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Trial of ARX517 Doses First Patient With a PSMA-Expressing Solid Tumor

To address over expression of the prostate specific membrane antigen in men with prostate cancer and other solid tumors, a phase 1 study of the novel anti-PSMA antibody drug conjugate, ARX517, has been administered to the first patient. To address over expression of the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in...
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence Predicts Metastatic Risk in Skin Cancers

- UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers have discovered a method to predict which skin cancers are highly metastatic with the help of artificial intelligence. The study in Cell Systems examined how AI-based tools could revolutionize pathology for cancer as well as other diseases. “We now have a general framework that...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Metastatic Lesion of the Tibia from Renal Cell Carcinoma

Case Rep Oncol Med. 2021 Jul 30;2021:2428820. doi: 10.1155/2021/2428820. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Renal cell carcinoma is responsible for 3% of all cancers, with the highest incidence occurring in Western countries. Additionally, in patients with osseous metastasis, only 3% occur within the tibia. Rarely, a patient presents with a primary complaint of lower limb pain in advanced metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Case Presentation. The patient arrived at the emergency department with a primary complaint of left ankle pain. Ankle X-rays demonstrated a lytic lesion involving the medial malleolus with possible metastatic disease. CT scan confirmed a tumor within the right kidney. The patient was treated with a laparoscopic radical nephrectomy with histopathologic confirmation of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Biopsy was then performed of the tibial lesion, confirming metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The tibial lesion was treated with local radiotherapy, and because of the progression of the tibia lesion, a decision was made to amputate the leg. Additionally, the patient was enrolled to sunitinib treatment and was disease free at one year of follow-up. 13 months after diagnosis of cancer, she was suffering a major stroke of the brain that caused her to die.
CancerMedicalXpress

Pretreatment fatigue can mean worse survival outcomes for patients with cancer

Patients with cancer who reported clinically significant fatigue at the start of their treatment had shorter overall survival times and more side effects than patients without fatigue. Those are the findings of a new analysis of patients who took part in four clinical trials testing treatments for lung cancer or prostate cancer conducted by the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials group funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Canceronclive.com

MSI-H Metastatic CRC: Chemo Vs I-O Debated

John L. Marshall, MD, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Marwan G. Fakih, MD, City of Hope, Joleen Hubbard, MD, Mayo Clinic. Drs. John L. Marshall, Marwan G. Fakih, and Joleen M. Hubbard, describe the current role of chemotherapy for frontline metastatic colorectal cancer based on novel treatment advances. John L. Marshall,...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Board Recommends Continued Dosing of Patients in Phase 2 Study of Immunotherapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The OVATION 2 study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with stage 3 and 4 ovarian cancer. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has universally recommended the continuation of the phase 1 and 2 OVATION 2 study following a pre-planned interim safety review of 55 patients with advanced (stage 3 or 4) ovarian cancer treated with a dose of 100 mg/m2 of GEN-1, an IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy. Further, they determined that safety is satisfactory with an acceptable risk and benefit, with patients tolerating up to 17 doses of GEN-1 during a course of treatment that lasts up to 6 months, according to a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy