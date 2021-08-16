Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Northside Trap Run is Back September 11

By adam.bowen
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Northside Trap Run/Walk 5K—September 11, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm. Calling all runners, volunteers, artists, and vendors—the Northside Trap Run is back! We're St. Louis' first hip-hop themed 1 mile walk, 5K walk/run & festival that empowers North St. Louis neighborhoods and unifies grassroots, civic, educational, commercial and residential efforts to bridge the city's north-south divide. This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for programming and youth development hosted by Young Friends of the Ville, a board committee of Northside Community Housing, Inc.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Race#Northside Trap Run#Traprunstl Com#Aaron Williams Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy