Northside Trap Run is Back September 11
Northside Trap Run/Walk 5K—September 11, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm. Calling all runners, volunteers, artists, and vendors—the Northside Trap Run is back! We're St. Louis' first hip-hop themed 1 mile walk, 5K walk/run & festival that empowers North St. Louis neighborhoods and unifies grassroots, civic, educational, commercial and residential efforts to bridge the city's north-south divide. This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for programming and youth development hosted by Young Friends of the Ville, a board committee of Northside Community Housing, Inc.www.stltoday.com
