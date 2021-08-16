Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New MacBooks may drive device displays mini, then micro

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLP4f_0bTA22cZ00

As is occasionally the case, it’s expected that the next wave of Apple products will drive change in the industry. Per analysis from Apple-focused analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next MacBook (and indeed MacBooks, plural,) will push the industry toward adoption of Mini LED panels. This will likely be positive for more companies than just Apple, as other companies will eventually take advantage of investments made by manufacturers to enable higher production of this next-gen technology.

MacRumors shared a bit of the note delivered by Kuo to investors today. In said note, Kuo wrote “we expect MacBook shipments to grow significantly by 20% YoY, or more in 2021 and 2022, due to the adoption of Mini LED panels, Apple Silicon, and all-new designs.” Kuo expects that MacBooks (and to a lesser degree iPads) will “drive Mini LED panel shipments.”

This is good – any time Apple makes a significant push toward a new sort of tech, manufacturers ramp up production capacity and open the door to other companies making use of said capacity once Apple’s initial run is done. Kuo also suggests that Apple will move beyond Mini LED to Micro LED in the year 2023.

This has been a long time in the making. Look all the way back to when Apple acquired LuxVue to see what Apple was looking at for Micro LED action even before the first Apple Watch was revealed. We’ll likely see the first MacBook Air with mini LED before we get there.

Cross your fingers for expanded use in laptops and tablets of all sorts in the coming years. Until then – what do you think of the display you have on the device you’re working with now? How good is the display on your laptop compared to the display on your smartphone? Given the trends we’ve watched over the past few years, chances are pretty good your laptop or tablet display isn’t quite as good as your smartphone – that might be about to change.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Macbook Air#New Macbooks#Micro#Apple Watch#Macbook Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
Technologywccftech.com

iPad 9 to Come Later This With Upgraded Chipset, Thinner Design

The final quarter of the year is almost upon us, and that certainly means customers wanting an affordable tablet will be waiting for the iPad 9 launch. According to a renowned report, the upcoming slate will not just sport an upgraded processor but a thinner design. Apple Likely to Use...
ComputersApple Insider

New & colorful mini LED MacBook Air coming in mid-2022, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is reportedly going to ship a long-rumored MacBook Air refresh with mini LED display technology in mid-2022, according to a new report by Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Ming-Chi Kuo lays out a release timetable for an all-new MacBook Air. While a new design is expected, Kuo says that it isn't clear if it will replace the existing M1 model, or be a higher-end option for consumers.
Computersiclarified.com

New MacBook Air to Feature Mini-LED Display, Faster Processor, All-New Design [Report]

Apple is working on a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and a flatter design, according to new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors. Kuo said the new MacBook Air will feature an "all-new design" with a similar form factor as the next MacBook Pro models, which are also expected to feature a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will also feature a faster Apple silicon chip and a MagSafe-branded magnetic power cable.
Computerslaptopmag.com

How to breathe a new life into your aging MacBook

As resilient and long-lasting as Macs tend to be, they begin to show signs of age at some point. But you don’t immediately have to rush to the Apple Store if your Mac’s cursor has been spinning way too often lately. With a few tweaks, you can easily salvage an extra year or two out of your current Mac and breathe new life into the laptop. Here’s how to get your MacBook to last several more years after it starts showing signs of age.
ComputersCult of Mac

M1 Mac mini and M1 MacBook Air power gaming setup [Setups]

Given the dominance of PCs in the gaming world for various reasons, it’s refreshing to see somebody purpose-building a Mac computer setup for gaming. Sweden-based Redditor Raka_ny put one together with an M1 Mac mini, an M1 MacBook Air and assorted peripherals. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac...
ComputersApple Insider

Mini LED 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro production begins

Apple's rumored mini LED-equipped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are getting closer to launch, with suppliers said to be starting volume production. Mini LED is likely to be beneficial to Mac users as a backlighting system, with a number of benefits. By using thousands of mini LED backlights instead of a smaller number of LEDs, Apple can have more control over the backlight's illumination patterns, enabling contrast ratios of up to 1 million to 1, better HDR support, and improved color representation. — The start of volume production in August certainly coincides with Apple's usualfall product launches, as releases usually arrive a few months after production commences.
Computersiclarified.com

MacBooks Expected to Drive Mini-LED Shipments, Not iPads [Report]

Apple's upcoming MacBooks are expected to drive shipments of new mini-LED display technology, not iPads, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We believe that MacBooks, not iPads, mainly drive Mini LED panel shipments. MacBook shipments have not grown much in the past few years. However, we expect MacBook shipments to grow significantly by 20% YoY, or more in 2021 and 2022, due to the adoption of Mini LED panels, Apple Silicon, and all-new designs.
ComputersTaylor Daily Press

Apple may launch a new MacBook Air next year

According to a new rumor, Apple will launch a new MacBook Air in mid-2022 with a small LED display and in a range of different colors. This information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of Apple’s most reliable sources. Either way, it’s a leak, so take all the information below with caution.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 has never been this cheap before

The best smartwatch that money can buy right now has never been this cheap before. Yes, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Series 6. Right now, the 44mm model is down to just $295 at Amazon thanks to an offer that means an additional $54 is taken off at checkout. That’s a crazy low price for a fantastic smartwatch that was already heavily discounted to $349 so, understandably, stock is flying out the door like lightning. Bear in mind — this actually makes the 44mm model cheaper than the smaller 40mm model! If you’re willing to wait a little while for your shiny new Apple Watch to show up, you truly won’t be disappointed. This smartwatch is going to change your life and we really can’t see it being this cheap again for a long time. Let’s take a look at why it’s so well-loved.
Technologymactrast.com

Samsung May Provide New MacBook Pro, iPad OLED Screens

A Tuesday morning report from The Elec says that Samsung will provide OLED screens for a 2022 refresh of Apple’s MacBook Pro and iPad devices. Samsung is reportedly starting to migrate one of its factories to produce larger OLED screens, which will be used for Apple’s refreshed devices. The Elec says that Samsung’s new “Gen 8.5” OLED line will be used to deliver screens first for an iPad refresh, and then for a later MacBook Pro with OLED screen.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Samsung Display Preparing OLED Orders for 2022 MacBook Pro Models

The report says that Samsung Display has begun early development of a new production process for OLED displays. This new production capacity will be used by Apple for future OLED MacBooks, according to the report. Apple just this year released a new ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display and is...
Computersidropnews.com

New M1X 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros May Launch This November

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been lingering in everyone’s mind for quite a while now as there have been many rumors about these two new MacBook Pro models and when Apple will finally release them. However, a new report from DigiTimes gives us new hope that we’re only...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Amazing iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard For Your MacBook At $16

Amazon is currently offering the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $16.49 when you clip the 40% off coupon found on the product page and use code H5HMRJ6W at checkout. These discounts reduce the price by 45 percent off the $30 retail price, bringing it to less than $1 below the all-time low. This macOS-compatible Bluetooth keyboard supports simultaneous connections to three devices and offers up to three months of battery life on a single two-hour charge. The ultra-thin design makes it convenient to carry virtually anyplace.
Computerspocketnow.com

Your next MacBook Pro and iPad will likely feature a Samsung display

We have been getting rumors suggesting that Apple may soon feature OLED displays on several of its upcoming products, and it seems that we are getting very close to seeing that happen. The first devices to get this new feature are expected to be Apple’s MacBook Pro, and some believe that future iPad models will also see this upgrade. The latest information makes us think that these products are getting closer, as Samsung Display is allegedly getting ready to meet the demand.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

The device deployment license of panorama does not normally display the license information of the two devices

The device deployment license of panorama does not normally display the license information of the two devices. The customer has six devices, all of which have activated license. The customer wants to update the feature library through panorama, but finds that two of them do not see the license information on panorama. What do you suggest and how to troubleshoot?

Comments / 0

Community Policy