Louisville, KY

McConnell: Biden's handling of Afghanistan troop withdrawal sends wrong message to allies

By Lawrence Smith
wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell is calling the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan an "unmitigated disaster." America's longest war is ending, with the Taliban sweeping through the Middle-Eastern country, recapturing the capital city of Kabul. The American embassy was evacuated, and images of Afghans literally trying to jump onto planes as they leave the airport have been flashed around the world.

