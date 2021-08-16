Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

With classes beginning this week, UNC-Chapel Hill faculty petition to take classes online for 4-6 weeks

By Joe Killian
ncpolicywatch.org
 4 days ago

Over the weekend students across the UNC System began moving into on-campus dorms and off-campus apartments. But with classes set to begin Wednesday at UNC-Chapel Hill, faculty are petitioning to take classes online for 4-6 weeks as new COVID-19 clusters are already appearing on campus and Delta variant infections continue to climb.

Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
