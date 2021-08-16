The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets

Who doesn’t love driving through beautiful Rhode Island? With scenery of all types to admire and a different sort of charm in each season, there is never a wrong time to enjoy a road trip in little Rhodey. That said, there might be some spots that you’d rather not be at night! For how small Rhode Island is, the state has it fair share of hauntings, and many have said that driving through certain spots in the dark will send shivers up your spine. Exeter is thought to be one of the most haunted towns in the state, and here’s why you may want to keep your trip there to the daylight hours.