Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
 5 days ago

A lot of the sights in Rhode Island are gorgeous, but take a bit of effort to see. Long hikes or awkward climbs can be fun but exhausting, and sometimes you just want to see something beautiful without feeling winded. Well have we got the hike for you!

The hike up to Purgatory Chasm is so short it could be called a stroll, but we like the sound of hike, especially when the views at the end are so rewarding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdP91_0bT9znr100
Missy M/Trip Advisor
Located in Middletown, just a short drive from Newport, this natural wonder is truly something to behold.

You only need to walk about 100 yards from where you can park in order to see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmiIY_0bT9znr100
Missy M/Trip Advisor

Be careful when going out on the rocks, but make sure you look up as well as down to catch some gorgeous views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUlTZ_0bT9znr100
Eaglesfan19810/Trip Advisor
You will be treated to the peaceful sight of the surfers at second beach if you arrive when the waves are right.

The chasm itself was created by glaciers many thousands of years ago, and continues to widen and erode due to the sea water constantly lapping up against the rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXjRp_0bT9znr100
Arnie S/Trip Advisor

There is a small footbridge near the chasm that allows you to look right down into its depths. At over 150 feet deep, this is a truly impressive drop. It is hard to imagine that people used to jump over the crack before it widened!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A0oU_0bT9znr100
VectorBoson/Trip Advisor

This simple little trek is so satisfying, and definitely one that all Rhode Islanders and travelers should carve out some time for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enWkq_0bT9znr100
Takemetoalaska/Trip Advisor

Purgatory Chasm is such an impressive view! We hope everyone has a chance to make this little hike sometime soon. Are you already planning a trip out there?

