Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks quickly proved to be a perfect match for one another during the team’s turbulent title run last season. His hustle, energy, and overall determination to succeed made him a fan favorite, in addition to the productivity he logged in the second unit. Without Portis in the lineup, the Bucks do not end their season hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in 50 years in all likelihood, which is a testament to just how impactful he was for this team.