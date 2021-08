At least Chicago won't be "chilled to the bone," like the forecast for the southern states. (Kent Henderson/Unsplash) The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2021-2022 Winter Forecast for the U.S. In the Chicago area, a gradual start to winter is predicted, with it really kicking in January. This is when the Midwest and Great Lakes regions may experience, "more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January."