Juelz issues six-track trap and future-bass EP, ‘Paradise Lost’

Three years ago, two of house music’s brightest dignitaries, Dombresky and Noizu, (Dombroizu, if you will…) came together for “Rave Alarm“—a club anthem that swept across dance floors and airwaves the world over. Beyond formulating the 90s-inspired tech-house triumph, the two found more than just a new sound but in tandem, the beginning of what would become a blossoming friendship. As dance floors began to open post-pandemic, the duo decided to strike before the iron even had time to reheat, coming together to throw a new kind of party strictly in the name of creating as much fun as possible, inspired by where it all began for the two.