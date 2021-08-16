Juelz issues six-track trap and future-bass EP, ‘Paradise Lost’
Juelz is presenting his six-track Paradise Lost EP via independent record label, Lowly. The Vancouver-based producer exhibited his transfiguring blend of trap and future-bass on his two recent singles “Inferno” and “Colours” with Pauline Herr. However, the complete extended play reveals an appreciably more ambitious approach in his production style and creative sensibility. Adding some additional context to the EP’s complexion, Juelz shared,dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0