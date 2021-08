HODL Waves have been around for a few years but are still relatively new. They were first introduced in an article by Dhruv Bansal at Unchained Capital, a bitcoin-native financial services company. The interesting part about having a transparent blockchain is you can see all sorts of insights within the data. In particular, price is just one granularity of bitcoin, i.e., what the free market will pay for the asset though buyers and sellers. By mixing data science with a transparent blockchain, you can find out much more from the market and look under the hood. This is not possible with the traditional markets that claim to be free and open. In particular, the Federal Reserve Board has never been truly audited in a transparent way, which leaves much to be desired.