Back-to-School Anxiety: How "The Kissing Hand" Helps Ease Separation Anxiety

"My mom told me the story when I asked about her reaction to my arm. 'The room was quiet, you were quiet. I was waiting for you to cry, it took you a minute, till they put that warm blanket on you. You didn't like that! I asked if you were ok, they were hesitant, the doctor and nurses. They said we're missing a hand. I asked again, is my baby ok?! They responded yes. GIVE ME MY BABY!' My mother recited this to me with such feeling. She was fiercely protective of me. My limb difference came as a surprise to my parents. I mean, it was 1982, ultrasounds and anatomy checks at 20 weeks weren't regular practice yet. I asked her what it was like learning about my 'disability' when I was in my early teen years. I wanted to know the truth. Was she sad? Did my arm or lack there of affect her? That's when I first encountered mother's guilt.