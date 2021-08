The age-old debate and one that doesn’t have a clear answer. iPhone and Android have always locked horns over new releases, technology advances, and displays. Customers of each are loyal to the bitter and will support their mobile choices. However, this friendly rivalry can sometimes turn sour. When online dating, you’ll encounter people from both sides, and it’s important to either not draw attention to it or to keep it light. At the end of the day, it’s all a bit of fun and shouldn’t get in the way of your dating life.