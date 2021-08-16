Kids Have Back-to-School Anxiety? Here Are Tips for Parents to Ease the Jitters

Did you know that anxiety issues are the most common mental health disorders in children? There are an estimated 18 million children and teens who suffer from anxiety. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that 25 percent of teenagers have issues of anxiety, and the statistics don't take into account the young people who are undiagnosed or don't reach out for help. Because the start of a new school year can trigger or worsen anxiety in stressed-out children and teens, here are tips for parents to help ease back-to-school anxiety for their kids: