Dougherty County, GA

Scammers going after registered sex offenders

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office has been informed of a scam in which people are calling registered sex offenders, identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office employee, and advising they have a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and unless they pay $2,000, they will be arrested.

The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that they do not call citizens concerning outstanding warrants, and therefore is advising citizens not to provide scammers any personal information or money since it will not be able to be recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office point of contact is Assistant Chief Pamela Johnson; she can reached at (229) 302-3600.

Albany, GA
