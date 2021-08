With forecasted highs near 100 and the heat index reaching 110 throughout the crossroads area, it is safe to say it is HOT OUTSIDE! Just imagine how it feels on your doggy's paws. Let's start out with this basic rule. If the pavement feels too hot for your barefoot, it is too hot for Pluto's. Press your bare hands or feet on sunny pavement for at least 7-8 seconds to assess heat level. If it is uncomfortable for you, then it is too hot for your dog. Don't go for a walk and find another way to exercise or spend time with your dog.