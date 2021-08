Writing is a handy skill, that’s no secret. It’s one of the few skills you can apply to all aspects of your life. However, perhaps due to the total digitalization of communication, writing skills have become far less important to people. Although it’s a common stigma that only a handful of careers require good writing skills, the efficacy of your writing can have a great impact on your future career, regardless of the path you’re taking. Whether it’s creating a stunningly professional resume or flaunting your intellect to build credibility, having good writing skills will put you ahead of your competitors.