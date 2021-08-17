Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsnY5_0bT9mp3M00

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Carli Lloyd has announced she will be retiring at the end of the season. The 39-year-old will end her USWNT career with four friendly matches, which are yet to be announced. Lloyd will also retire from her club career after the National Women's Soccer League season finishes. "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top," Carli Lloyd. Lloyd is one of only four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for her country.She currently has 312 caps and has scored 128 career goals for the national side. Lloyd was part of the United States team that won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Comments / 279

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Usa Soccer#Team Usa#Uswnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerthespun.com

Alex Morgan Reveals Why She Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s national team have advanced to the semifinals of the Summer Olympics. The Americans took down the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament on penalty kicks. Monday morning, Morgan and Co. will take on Canada for a spot in the gold medal game.
BasketballNBC San Diego

Sue Bird Kisses Fiancée Megan Rapinoe to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal. Ran to her fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, in the stands to celebrate. The pair shared celebratory hugs and kisses, and suddenly we needed tissues. Rapinoe, who won a bronze medal just a...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
FIFAPosted by
FanBuzz

Megan Rapinoe Has a Twin Sister Who Also Played Soccer

There’s only one Megan Rapinoe. You know her. You’ve heard her name. She’s made the news plenty in the last few years. From trash-talking the president to backing it up with a World Cup, Rapinoe is redefining the badass American athlete. With pink hair and a bright smile, there’s no way you could mistake Rapinoe for any other face.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Cameron Burrell dead: US sprint star dies aged 26 in unexplained incident

Cameron Burrell, a sprinter who won the 100m US college title, has died aged 26 in an unexplained incident.Medical records indicate Burrell died in a car park but there are so far no more details on the tragedy.Burrell, whose parents both won Olympic gold in 1992 and whose godfather is the great Carl Lewis, was a star at the University of Houston, who announced his death on Tuesday. “We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” the university wrote. “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Burrell’s father, Leroy, said in a statement. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.“We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

Comments / 279

Community Policy