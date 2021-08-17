Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Carli Lloyd has announced she will be retiring at the end of the season. The 39-year-old will end her USWNT career with four friendly matches, which are yet to be announced. Lloyd will also retire from her club career after the National Women's Soccer League season finishes. "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top," Carli Lloyd. Lloyd is one of only four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for her country.She currently has 312 caps and has scored 128 career goals for the national side. Lloyd was part of the United States team that won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.