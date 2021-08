Mexico’s Finance Ministry said it has created a new investment instrument in the local market called Bondes F, which will replace Bondes D in auctions for government securities. The value of the scheduled auctions of Bondes F will be announced in the first week of October, a spokesperson at the ministry told LatinFinance on Thursday. The Bondes F was launched to cover the financing needs of the federal government at the lowest possible cost and risk, as well as being a debt instrument to be used.