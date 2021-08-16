Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal Agree To Extension Until 2024

RealGM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranit Xhaka has signed an extension with Arsenal until 2024. Xhaka was previously interested in leaving Arsenal this summer. Xhaka captained Mikel Arteta’s side in Friday night’s defeat at Brentford and is expected to remain a key figure this season.

soccer.realgm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Granit Xhaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Granit Xhaka looked on the verge of leaving Arsenal but the midfielder could have a key part to play

Not for the first time, it appears that Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career will receive a resurgence when it seemed inevitable that he would leave the club. Xhaka has been the subject of interest from Roma throughout the transfer window and looked on the verge of securing a move to the Serie A side at one stage, but, after the deal failed to materialise, the 28-year-old will be remaining with the Gunners.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Swiss reporter adamant Xhaka has signed new Arsenal contract

Granit Xhaka has agreed a new deal with Arsenal. Indeed, via Fussball Transfers Swiss reporter Andreas Böni, of Blick, has stated Xhaka has put pen to paper on a new contract to 2025. An official statement from Arsenal is now expected. The 28 year-old midfielder signed for the Gunners five...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal agree to sell Joe Willock to Newcastle

Arsenal have agreed to sell Joe Willock to Newcastle United, per David Ornstein. The 21-year old midfielder had a fantastic half-season on loan with Steve Bruce’s side and was supposedly Newcastle’s number one transfer target this summer. Willock scored eight goals for the Magpies, including a goal in seven consecutive matches to end the Premier League season, making him the youngest player ever to accomplish that feat.
Premier Leaguesportspromedia.com

Report: Arsenal and Visit Rwanda seal ‘UK£40m’ sleeve sponsorship extension

African nation’s tourist board also has deal with PSG. Meanwhile, Brentford confirm four-year kit renewal with Umbro. English top-flight soccer outfit Arsenal have signed a partnership extension with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), according to Football.London. If confirmed, the reported renewal will see the ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo continue to feature...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal and Liverpool confirmed as missing out on midfielder target

Juventus have completed the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, despite interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal. The midfielder was one of the standout performers of Euro 2020, scoring two important goals to help Italy qualify from the group on their way to winning the competition, and a long-drawn out pursuit ensued between us and the Old Lady.
SoccerRealGM

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Agree To Two-Year Extension

Karim Benzema has signed a two-year extension with Real Madrid that will keep him with the club until 2023. Benzema's contract was due to expire next summer. After joining in 2009, Benzema has gone on to make 560 appearances in all competitions for Real and is the club's fifth all-time leading goalscorer with 281.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal opener after positive Covid tests

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal’s defeat at Brentford last Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, the Gunners have announced.The north London outfit said Aubameyang could make a return to action in Sunday’s home clash with Chelsea, but fellow forward Lacazette will sit things out once again.A statement on Arsenal’s official website on Thursday read: “Auba is now negative on Covid-19 testing, is well and following all protocols for return to play.“He will return to training and be assessed prior to Sunday’s match. Alex is still recovering and will not be available.”Winger Willian and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson have also tested positive.The statement said Willian was adhering to protocols and that his health and fitness would be monitored and assessed ahead of the Chelsea game, while Runarsson was still recovering and would remain unavailable.Arsenal have Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (ankle) out of action as well.Partey and Gabriel are aiming to be back in training later this month, and the target for Nketiah is early September.Mikel Arteta’s men were beaten 2-0 by the Bees in their Premier League opener.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may return after recovering from coronavirus but Alexandre Lacazette is yet to resume training following a positive test. Willian has also returned a positive test and could miss out, while new signing Martin Odegaard has yet to receive visa clearance so can't play. Romelu Lukaku is...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal confirm Aubameyang back for Chelsea; Lacazette, Willian out

Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang missed last Friday's loss to Brentford after contracting COVID-19, the club has confirmed. The Gunners severely missed their attacking duo, going down 2-0 to the newly promoted Bees. There was speculation that both players could be moving on from the Emirates, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy