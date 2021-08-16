Former Oscar Smith star Cameron Thomas is lighting up the NBA Summer League

Cameron Thomas has wasted little time in winning over his coaches, teammates and Brooklyn Nets fans.

Thomas, who played at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake, has been among the most talked-about players in the NBA Summer League, averaging 27 points per game and pouring in 30-plus points in recent back-to-back victories.

The Nets selected Thomas with the 27th overall pick after just one season at LSU in last month’s NBA draft.

Thomas, 19, signed a multi-year contract with the Nets, and has since displayed the same knack for scoring he showed in high school and college.

On Sunday, Thomas scored 36 points on 11-for-25 shooting and made all 11 of his free throws in a win over San Antonio. His 36 points were the most scored in a Las Vegas Summer League game since 2018 and followed a 31-point performance in a double-overtime win against Washington on Thursday.

“He made big shot after big shot,” Nets summer league coach Jordan Ott said after Sunday’s game, according to BrooklynNets.com . “And then his ability to get fouled. Eleven free throws again tonight. He has a knack. He’s very crafty, as I’ve said before. He has a way to get to the free-throw line when maybe he doesn’t have a ton of space or a good look.”

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 guard, played as a freshman at Oscar Smith and finished his high school career at basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in southwest Virginia.

As an LSU freshman, Thomas led the Southeastern Conference in scoring and was fourth nationally last season at 23 points per game. He also led the SEC in free-throw percentage and field goals made, and his 194 made free throws led the country.

The Nets made him a first-round pick, and hoopsrumors.com estimates he signed for a first-year salary of $2.04 million — the maximum allowable amount for a rookie — and a four-year overall deal totaling $10.46 million.

Thomas scored 19 points in his summer league debut and increased his scoring in the ensuing three games.

“For me to be the (rookie) and have so much confidence in me to go out there and win the game for us is big, and it shows how much trust they have in me. I can’t thank them enough,” Thomas said after Thursday’s game, according to the New York Post. “I can’t thank my teammates enough for trusting me as well to give me the ball and just clear out 1-4 flat. Do you. Be you.

“It’s been great. All the coaches have been helping me, always encouraging me, always challenging me to be better, always challenging me to do stuff on the defensive end, rebound, and this last game (Thursday’s two-overtime win over the Wizards) just told me to go out there and win the game for ‘em. For a coaching staff like that to have that much trust in you to go out there and just say 1-4 flat was kind of cool. It was good.”

