Sukow accepts top business award from Women In Trucking

Two local women were recently awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Women’s Business Alliance of Houma. Two scholarships are awarded annually in two categories, traditional and non-traditional students, that are funded by fundraiser efforts. Since its founding in 2004, the mission of the WBA has been to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional endeavors and personal relationships. In doing so, it is the goal of the WBA to enrich its members through networking, education, community involvement, and mentoring future generations. In keeping with the mission, the WBA of Houma will award scholarships annually. These scholarships are awarded for the purpose of assisting future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals. Recipients are chosen based on qualifications and achievements, and they are chosen by a committee.
Comments / 0