2020 sucked for everyone, but it really sucked for us 49ers fans. Fresh off a Super Bowl let down in February, the fanbase was rabid for the season to start. It all unraveled with one trip to New York where two games were played. One player after another was injured in those two games and the hope of the season spiraled like a flushed toilet. The team still managed to win six games somehow and we found we had a budding star in Brandon Aiyuk. What will 2021 bring for the San Francisco 49ers and fantasy football? Let’s take a look.