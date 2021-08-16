Norfolk 7-Eleven clerk fatally shoots man trying to rob store on Colley Ave., police say

The 7-Eleven located at 1713 Colley Avenue. Ali Sullivan

A Norfolk man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a 7-Eleven in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood, police say.

Javier Garcia, 28, died at the hospital.

Norfolk police responded to the shooting, located at 1713 Colley Avenue, late on Sunday night, close to midnight. They found Garcia suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police say that a store clerk shot Garcia when Garcia attempted to rob the convenience store. The incident has been turned over to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The 7-Eleven location was open for business as of Monday afternoon. A manager at the store declined to comment on the shooting, citing company policy.

The incident marks the third time in recent years that a would-be burglar was shot inside a Hampton Roads 7-Eleven.

In 2017, a man attempted to rob a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven while out on bail . The then 27-year-old threatened the store’s clerk with a gun before the employee shot him in the neck, paralyzing the attempted robber.

At a different Virginia Beach 7-Eleven in 2019, a customer shot two armed men attempting to rob the convenience store . One was killed and the other survived. The customer, who had a concealed carry permit, was not charged in the incident.

