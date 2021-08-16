Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk 7-Eleven clerk fatally shoots man trying to rob store on Colley Ave., police say

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40f3dC_0bT9jdSP00
The 7-Eleven located at 1713 Colley Avenue. Ali Sullivan

A Norfolk man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a 7-Eleven in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood, police say.

Javier Garcia, 28, died at the hospital.

Norfolk police responded to the shooting, located at 1713 Colley Avenue, late on Sunday night, close to midnight. They found Garcia suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police say that a store clerk shot Garcia when Garcia attempted to rob the convenience store. The incident has been turned over to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The 7-Eleven location was open for business as of Monday afternoon. A manager at the store declined to comment on the shooting, citing company policy.

The incident marks the third time in recent years that a would-be burglar was shot inside a Hampton Roads 7-Eleven.

In 2017, a man attempted to rob a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven while out on bail . The then 27-year-old threatened the store’s clerk with a gun before the employee shot him in the neck, paralyzing the attempted robber.

At a different Virginia Beach 7-Eleven in 2019, a customer shot two armed men attempting to rob the convenience store . One was killed and the other survived. The customer, who had a concealed carry permit, was not charged in the incident.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#7 Eleven#Convenience Store#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

2 men hospitalized after shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard

Police say two men were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Norfolk. Around 12 a.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. Officials say two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital. One man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified any suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this incident to is ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

New outdoor seating coming to Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

Even before the coronavirus pandemic popularized dining alfresco, people have been clamoring for better outdoor spaces in the Oceanfront resort area. On Monday, after months of planning, construction crews will begin to transform three blocks of Atlantic Avenue as a test area. On the west side of the street between 17th and 20th streets, the city will build outdoor dining and entertainment ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Calendar for the week of Aug. 23

AUG. 24 TUESDAY Peninsula Executive Leadership Forum, 7:30-9 a.m., 21 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew for its leadership forum. $25. Register at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com. AUG. 25 WEDNESDAY BizConnect Hampton Roads Networking Coffee, 8:30-10 a.m., South University, 301 Bendix Road, Virginia Beach. Build your network with ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy