Even With A Raise, Angela Bassett Still Isn’t Getting Paid What White Actresses Make

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angela Bassett recently made national headlines with her history-making salary increase to “north of $450,000 an episode,” Deadline reports. But how does that salary hold up to the current list of well-paid TV actresses?. Many felt Bassett’s latest accolade was long overdue with her acclaimed work in cult-classic films like...

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

