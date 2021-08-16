Cancel
Colorado State

These Colorado Counties Are Getting Faster Internet From A Government Grant

By Rebekah Gonzalez
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 5 days ago
The grant will help 2,410 households access faster internet connection.

High-speed fiber is on the way for under-served areas of Montrose and Delta counties after Delta-Montrose Electric Association won millions in federal funding. The USDA’s Rural Utilities Service awarded the local cooperative a $10.5 million grant through its ReConnect Program, furnishing the bulk of what’s needed to build a fiber network out to the Pea Green area, in Montrose County, and eastern Delta County. The project, to which DMEA contributes a 25% match, will bring high-speed broadband that is expected to put residents in the grant zone on par with service in more populated areas.
