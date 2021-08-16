South Floridians Donate To Haiti Relief Efforts
Saturday's earthquake killed at least 13-hundred people and injured at least 57-hundred people, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.wflanews.iheart.com
Saturday's earthquake killed at least 13-hundred people and injured at least 57-hundred people, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.wflanews.iheart.com
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.https://wflanews.iheart.com
Comments / 0