Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

South Floridians Donate To Haiti Relief Efforts

By Wendi Grossman
Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday's earthquake killed at least 13-hundred people and injured at least 57-hundred people, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
City
North Miami, FL
North Miami, FL
Society
North Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Caribbean#South Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentUnion Leader

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

LES CAYES, Haiti — A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as people left homeless by an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water. Prime Minister...
Opa-locka, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer In Haiti Witnesses Medical Crisis In Wake Of Deadly Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The death toll in Haiti from the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake has topped the two thousand mark. A humanitarian flight left Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning carrying much needed life-saving supplies. CBS4’s Brooke Shafer was the only South Florida news reporter on that C-130 relief flight, getting a birds-eye view of the hard-hit island. A U.S. Coast Guard plane loaded with logistical supplies left Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning. (Brooke Shafer) The nearly two-hour flight took her from Opa-locka, over the Bahamas and landed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, where she witnessed the medical crisis taking place. Within minutes of...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Assisting In Medical Relief Efforts In Haiti Following Earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti (KDKA) – Joining organizations like Brother’s Brother, other groups have been working on the ground in Haiti for a long time and they’re now dealing with an influx of people in need of medical aid. Among those groups is Hôpital Albert Schweitzer. They serve 350,000 people in Haiti and their development team is based in Pittsburgh. CEO Jean Marc de Matteis joined KDKA News at 7:30 to discuss the ongoing efforts in central Haiti. The hospital, celebrating its 65th year, has been at the forefront of serving those in Haiti. “This is our 65th year of being open...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

The Salvation Army Canada Launches Haiti Relief Effort 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Immediately following Saturday's earthquake in Haiti, The Salvation Army Canada launched the Haiti Relief Effort to provide hygiene and sanitation kits, food assistance and medical supplies in-country. Canadian Lt-Colonel Morris Vincent is currently the second-in-command of The Salvation Army's work across the Caribbean Region.
AdvocacyPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Pledges to Donate Tournament Winnings to Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

In the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday, Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her potential winnings from the 2021 Western & Southern Open to relief efforts. "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," the 23-year-old tennis star, who is of Japanese-Haitian descent, tweeted on Aug. 14. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."
Worldunicefusa.org

Young UNICEF U-Reporters Aid Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti

With communications fragile after a deadly earthquake, Haiti's young U-Reporters stepped up as real-time news gatherers and frontline rescue workers. In the hours after a major earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti on August 14, communications were fragile and reliable information hard to come by. Armed with their cellphones, Haiti's young U-Reporters took to the streets in places like Pestel and Jeremie in Grand'Anse, sharing live updates from the field and pitching in to assist the injured and clear rubble from damaged houses.
AdvocacytheScore

Osaka to donate prize money to Haiti earthquake relief

Naomi Osaka is donating any prize money she wins during the Western & Southern Open this week to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, whose father was born in Haiti, announced Saturday on Twitter.
Environmentithinkdiff.com

Apple announced donation to assist relief and recovery efforts in Haiti’s after a 7.2 earthquake

Apple will be donating to assist relief and recovery efforts in Hait. On Saturday, August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country with over 12,00 fatalities and more than 5,700 casualties. The current location is 60 miles west of the place where a 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed up to 300,000 people in 2020 in Haiti.

Comments / 0

Community Policy