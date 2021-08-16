PHOTO: Kurt Angle Shares Staredown With Top Current Champion

Kurt Angle says it didn't matter to him that TNA Wrestling did not have large audiences when he joined the promotion in 2006, he still never regretted the move. When Kurt Angle left WWE to join TNA Wrestling after just four weeks of what was supposed to be a hiatus that would allow Kurt Angle to recharge his batteries, the wrestling world buzzed with excitement about the potential of Kurt Angle having matches against names like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sting, and others.