PHOTO: Kurt Angle Shares Staredown With Top Current Champion

LuchaCoin continues to lead the NFT game with their latest partnership. Founded by Stevan Cvjetkovich and Angus Wakefield, LuchaCoin launched the first Lucha NFTs in April of this year. Their success quickly allowed them to grow into wrestling NFTs and saw them partnering with names like El Phantasmo, Angelina Love, Funny Bone, Allysin Kay, Gail Kim and Calamity Kate. Partnering with a legend like Kurt Angle was an obvious next step for a company that has been going from strength to strength since its launch.
