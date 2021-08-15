Predict how the couples will be eliminated

HBO Max's Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which premiered on Aug. 19, absolutely delivers when it comes to the drama we expect from an unscripted series. Since it follows a group of friends in their mid-20s as they navigate the highs and lows of adulthood, it obviously has to include glimpses into their love lives. While some couples have been together since high school, like Cheryl Des Vignes and Jerrold Smith II, others are still trying to figure out where they stand romantically. Does this mean everyone has to pair up? No, because after all, it's a reality series, not a dating show. If you're still trying to make sense of the relationships on Sweet Life: Los Angeles, ahead, we've broken down the most important ones to remember.