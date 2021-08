PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who shot an AK-47 into the air near Temple University’s main campus has been arrested along with two other people, police say. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at the intersection at Broad and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia on Friday. A surveillance photo sent to Eyewitness News shows a man standing out of a car window with a large gun that appears to be an AK-47 in his hand. The suspect fired an unknown number of shots into the air. According to a Temple University spokesperson, Temple police tracked the suspect down after hearing the shots...