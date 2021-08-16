Bears hoping to rack up 20,000 calories a day before winter. Where do they look?

If person A and person B are using MFP correctly, they won't have the same calorie goal in the first place. Person A probably sets their activity at "Active", maybe even "very active", based on their busy daily life routine. They get a calorie goal, based on that (plus their height, weight, age, and how fast they said they wanted to lose weight - let's say they said they wanted to lose a pound a week, sensible if not extremely obese). Let's say they get a calorie goal of 2500, based on all of that. Then, when they train, they log that exercise on MFP, get more calories added to their goal. Let's say they do a moderately intense hour on an exercise bike, get 350 calories for that. They get to eat 2850 calories, and still expect to lose that pound a week, if they're close to average in calorie needs.