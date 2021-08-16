Cancel
Bears hoping to rack up 20,000 calories a day before winter. Where do they look?

By Maddie Capron, The Charlotte Observer
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Bears need to gain a lot of weight before winter, and they’ll look anywhere and everywhere for food. Wildlife officials are warning people to be prepared to see bears searching anywhere they can for food. “Bears are entering hyperphagia — where they eat 20,000 calories each day to fatten up...

