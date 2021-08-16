Cancel
German foreign minister: World 'misjudged situation' in Afghanistan

 4 days ago

Berlin — Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas admits that "the German government, the intelligence services, the international community - we misjudged the situation."

Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
WorldNew York Post

Top German diplomat sits down with Taliban for Qatar talks

Germany’s top envoy for Afghanistan has pleaded with Taliban officials in Qatar to let Afghans desperate to leave their country pass through tightly guarded checkpoints outside Kabul’s international airport. Markus Potzel, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, is the highest-ranking Western diplomat to speak face-to-face with the...
Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

Nebraskans react to Afghanistan situation

LINCOLN - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry released a statement saying Americans are watching with horror at the total collapse of Afghanistan. "The pain and suffering is particularly difficult for our veterans, some of whom served there. After the loss of over 2,300 troops, with 20,000 wounded, it’s incomprehensible how the chaos of this withdrawal could have happened. We can take some solace in the fact that our military lethally repressed the enemy after 9/11, kept them at bay for 20 years, and gave a chance for a new Afghanistan.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Cabinet discusses situation in Afghanistan

Faced with the Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan towards the capital Kabul, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke of the next steps during a crisis meeting with part of her cabinet. “It was discussed how, with the help of the Bundeswehr, the fastest possible return of employees of the German Embassy and German organizations working in Afghanistan as well as local Afghan staff can be guaranteed,” said a government spokesperson on Saturday. “The German Bundestag will be involved in such a decision,” he assures us.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid visits Morocco

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.
PoliticsGriffin Daily News

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, after the president fled and the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet Monday that he decided to convene the...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Lamamra

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to help Algeria in the fight against COVID-19, including donating vaccines through COVAX, over $4 million in direct emergency assistance, and a state-of-the-art field hospital. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed regional priorities, including developments in Tunisia, Libya, and the Sahel. They agreed on the need for a sovereign, stable, and unified Libya with no foreign interference. They also discussed Algeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract more U.S. business investment.
Foreign Policywdac.com

Area Congressmen On Afghanistan Situation

WASHINGTON, DC – Two area congressman reacted to the Afghanistan situation. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said, “President Biden and his administration have failed the American and Afghan people by completely miscalculating the strength of the Taliban and failing to prepare for the withdrawal of our nation’s armed forces. Our nation is put at greater risk for future terrorist attacks with the Taliban ruling. The Afghan people and the world will suffer the consequences for years to come due to the renewed ruling of this region by jihadists. We must pray for safety as Americans and Afghan allies are evacuated.” Rep. Scott Perry remarked “President Biden’s actions – and lack thereof – are complete and abject negligence at best and aiding and abetting our enemy at worst. To think that the Taliban wouldn’t be poised to seize upon the opportunity of this Administration’s strategic apathy and incompetence is ridiculous, not to mention a demonstrable ignorance of the enemy. And, by the way, China, Russia, and Iran are watching. This moment and the days to follow are a blight on our nation’s history.”

