Like all beauty enthusiasts, there’s probably an item (or two, or five...) that you’ve had in your cart for weeks but can’t quite convince yourself to pull the trigger on. You tell yourself you don’t really need it, it’s too expensive, etc., etc., but still, the tab remains open, taunting you day in and day out. If you were looking for a sign to finally click “checkout”, this is it. Dermstore’s anniversary sale is officially on, and this year’s lineup is perhaps more exciting than ever.