Sedalia, MO

Cole Camp Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
On Friday, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near the 2400 block of Station Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. 26-year-old Rodrigo M. Chavez Mercado of Cole Camp was arrested and taken to the Sedalia Police...

ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

