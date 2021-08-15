Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

By Anoa Changa
Posted by 
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lingering concerns around vaccine safety and comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis study prompted a new campaign encouraging vaccination. A collaboration between the descendants of the original Tuskegee Study, the Ad Council, and the COVID Collaborative hopes to provide people with useful information in deciding whether to get vaccinated. “We should...

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health Disparities#Covid 19#Misinformation#The Ad Council#The Covid Collaborative#Tuskegee Legacy Stories#Partners In Health#Cnn#Reuters#Wsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Savannah, MOnewspressnow.com

Local state rep spreading COVID-19 misinformation

A Republican state representative is spreading COVID-19 misinformation on social media, bolstered by a comment members of a health board deny telling him. Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, wrote in a now deleted post on Facebook that a member of the Andrew County Health Board told him that masks are ineffective against COVID-19 because the particles that makeup the virus are too small.
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: It’s Not Just The MAGA ‘Rubes’

One of the most bizarre disconnects in the debate over Covid-19 vaccinations is the perceived hesitancy/ refusal of so-called “MAGA” disciples – i.e. supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump – to get their shots. The debate over this hesitancy/ refusal jumped to a higher energy level on Thursday following the death of Pressley Stutts, a tea party leader from the Palmetto Upstate who passed away after a three-week battle with the delta variant of the virus.
HealthNew York Post

CNN fires three workers for entering office without being vaccinated

Three CNN employees were fired for going to a company office without being vaccinated, the media firm’s CEO said a memo that was leaked Thursday. In an email to staffers about returning to work in person, Jeff Zucker warned that the company has a “zero-tolerance policy” about allowing people back who haven’t gotten the life-saving shots, according to Deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy