Sure, The White Lotus was originally ordered to be a limited series, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way forever. Today, Deadline confirmed that the HBO series from creator Mike White will be back for a second season — not only that, but the show seems to be doing what Mike talked about previously. The plan for the time being is for season 2 to feature a different White Lotus in another part of the world, and to go along with that some of the staff and guests who are currently inhabiting it. There’s a good chance that at least some characters from the first season will return, but we’d guess the total number is limited. If the entirety of the same people are at this new hotel, after all, then everything starts to lose some of its believability.