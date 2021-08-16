Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates With ChromSword To Deliver Rapid Automated HPLC And UHPLC Method Development System

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and ChromSword, a provider of innovative software products, have collaborated to launch an automated high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) method development system that enables chromatographers to deliver robust and validated methods in less time and with higher confidence.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Software Systems#Automation#Automate#Thermo Scientific#Chromswordauto#Chromsword Autorobust#Chromeleon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Thermo Fisher Scientific Updates Customizable TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel To Detect Delta And Lambda Variants

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced it has updated its Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to detect the Delta and Lambda strains. First launched in March 2021, the research panel features a customizable menu of verified real-time PCR assays for identification of SARS-CoV-2 mutations.
Engineeringaithority.com

Symbiance AI Announces Revolutionary Product To Automate The writing Of Clinical Study Report (CSR) And Other Scientific Documents.

ZYLiQ, an application designed to help Pharmaceutical/Biotech industries and Medical Writers to automate the scientific document writing!. Symbiance AI, announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered product ZYLiQ which accelerates medical writing. This launch reflects Symbiance’s growth ambitions and passion to answer certain challenges within clinical research by leveraging the power of AI.
Computerscisco.com

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement and Collaborative Development

Our customers are looking for ways to simplify management of their Cisco devices and adopt new technologies faster while maintaining strong security across their environment. They are facing challenges in locating the right information necessary for deployment, obtaining access to the right resources, gaining visibility into their assets as well as more automated capabilities to reduce risks, increase uptime, and optimize overall performance.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Primary Cells Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich

“Primary Cells Market Highlights On Evolution 2026. The Global Primary Cells market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Hive, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Primary Cells industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Primary Cells growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Primary Cells industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Primary Cells industry segments), market share of top players/products. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Thermo Fisher Scientific

On Tuesday, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $546.16. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketscoleofduty.com

Precast Gels Market (2020-2026) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad

“Precast Gels Market Highlights On Evolution 2026. The Global Precast Gels market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Hive, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Precast Gels industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Precast Gels growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Precast Gels industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Precast Gels industry segments), market share of top players/products. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
Marketscoleofduty.com

Human Primary Cells Market 2020-2026 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective | Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich

“Human Primary Cells Market Highlights On Evolution 2026. The Global Human Primary Cells market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Hive, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Human Primary Cells industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Human Primary Cells growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Human Primary Cells industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Human Primary Cells industry segments), market share of top players/products. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AutoVideo: An Automated Video Action Recognition System

Identifying human actions such as brush hair, sit, and run with neural networks and automated machine learning. In this article, I will introduce how we can build a neural network to automatically identify human actions. While this seems to be a simple and trivial task for a human, it is difficult for an artificial system to do so. Video-based action recognition aims to address this problem by identifying different actions from video clips. It is a crucial task for video understanding with broad applications in various areas, such as security (Meng, Pears, and Bailey 2007), healthcare (Gao et al. 2018) and behavior analysis (Poppe 2010). Practical applications of video action recognition include elderly behaviour monitoring to enhance assisted living, automated video surveillance systems and much more.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Nucleic Acid Isolation System Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Roche Life Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen

The report titled Global Nucleic Acid Isolation System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nucleic Acid Isolation System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Multi-Mode Microplate Readers Market is Going to Boom with PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Multi-Mode Microplate Readers Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Multi-Mode Microplate Readers market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Multi-Mode Microplate Readers Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketskyn24.com

Medical Imaging Information System Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

A medical imaging information system is a software used for the management of medical imagery and associated data.This system is particularly useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information. The global medical imaging information system market will reach 1074.47 million USD by 2025 from 752 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESC) Market Size and Recent Advancements by 2027|Thermo Fisher, BioTime, MilliporeSigma (Merck)

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESC) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESC) market.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Rna Extraction Kit Market 2021 Advanced Report with Focus on Industry Insights, SWOT, Drivers and Key Players -Roche Life Science Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Rna Extraction Kit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% and is poised to reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Rna Extraction Kit market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy