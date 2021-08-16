Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates With ChromSword To Deliver Rapid Automated HPLC And UHPLC Method Development System
Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and ChromSword, a provider of innovative software products, have collaborated to launch an automated high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) method development system that enables chromatographers to deliver robust and validated methods in less time and with higher confidence.aithority.com
