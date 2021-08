Hours after the Taliban overran his hometown in northern Afghanistan last week, 17-year-old Abdullah was forced to ferry rocket-propelled grenades up a nearby hill –- an unwilling and terrified insurgent recruit. Abdullah said he was out on the streets of Kunduz when members of the Taliban stopped him. The insurgents also snatched another 30 to 40 youth, some of them boys as young as 14, from outside a madrassa (Islamic school), he said. "They asked us to take up arms and join their ranks," Abdullah said. "And when our parents came to ask for our release, they threatened them with weapons."