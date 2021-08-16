Cancel
Pipistrel Selects Honeywell Revolutionary Small UAV SATCOM System For All Unmanned Aircraft Platforms

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
Honeywell’s satellite communications system for Nuuva V300, V20 and Surveyor aircraft is world’s smallest, but packs the punch of technology found on jetliners. A Honeywell breakthrough in compact satellite communications technology will bring the safety, connectivity and efficiency trusted for decades by airplane manufacturers and airlines to three of Pipistrel’s exciting new aircraft, including the fixed-wing Surveyor and both unmanned Nuuva platforms, the V300 and smaller V20.

