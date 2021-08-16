Pipistrel Selects Honeywell Revolutionary Small UAV SATCOM System For All Unmanned Aircraft Platforms

This summer, Centaur, Aurora’s Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) system, participated in test flight operations at the Lone Star Unmanned Aircraft System Center of Excellence & Innovation (LSUASC) at Texas A&M University, one of seven FAA UAS test sites in the United States. These flight tests supported the FAA’s Advanced Air Mobility Beyond Visual Line of Sight National Airspace System Evaluation (BNE) project to better understand the impact of large UAS (over 55 lbs.) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in the national airspace system.