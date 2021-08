The Financial Planning Association has partnered with the Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) as part of its efforts to bring young talent into the financial advisor industry. The institute, founded in 2014 and based in Denver, is devoted to advancing Latino and BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) professionals to positions of leadership, according to a news release today that announced the partnership. The organization also provides inclusion training for corporations and government agencies, and will now provide its programs to FPA members, the FPA said.