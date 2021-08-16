Catlin Dennis Outlines Lessons Learned From COVID-19 for Vulnerable Youth With Diabetes

Adolescents with type 2 diabetes, especially those from underserved communities, are at high risk of developing serious complications early in adulthood, new research shows. Type 2 diabetes was once thought to be a metabolic disorder exclusively of adulthood. Now, however, with about a third of youth in America being overweight, it has become increasingly more frequent in adolescents in the last two decades. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2002 and 2015, nearly 4,000 adolescents between 10 and 19 were newly diagnosed with the condition.