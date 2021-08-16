Cancel
Catlin Dennis Outlines Lessons Learned From COVID-19 for Vulnerable Youth With Diabetes

By Gianna Melillo
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatlin Dennis, MPH, explains the importance of securing internet and technology access among vulnerable youth with diabetes. Having the flexibility for both in-person and telehealth visits for youth with diabetes will be a positive that comes out of COVID-19, said Catlin Dennis, MPH, the program manager of Novel Interventions in Children's Healthcare (NICH) at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Dennis' research on “COVID-19’s Impact on the Most Medically and Socially Vulnerable Youth With Diabetes” was presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions.

