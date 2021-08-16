Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-6 Finalists

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIHiL_0bT9YrO200

The Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville (TX) strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

On Sunday, Abor announced his top-6 finalists on his social media accounts listing the Longhorns alongside five other elite blue-blood programs.

Abor also listed Alabama, LSU, USC, Texas A&M, and Ohio State in his top-6, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Abor's reveal comes just over two weeks after his visit to Austin on July 30, in which he attended the star-studded pool party event, alongside linebacker Harold Perkins, and many other top Longhorns targets.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the No. 4 EDGE rusher and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, and is the highest-rated defensive lineman left on the board for the Longhorns in the 2022 class.

Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

During a shortened junior season in 2020, Abor was selected to the Texas District 11-6A first-team and helped the 13-1 Duncanville Panthers to a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance.

The Panthers eventually fell to Quinn Ewers and the State Runner up Southlake Carroll Dragons.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
385
Followers
672
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Duncanville, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Football
City
Duncanville, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Duncanville, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Track And Field#Basketball#American Football#Lsu#Texas A M#Ohio State#Si All American#Panthers#The State Runner#The Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Two Longhorns Named To Award Watch Lists

QB Casey Thompson and OG Junior Angilau Named To Award Watch Lists. With the 2021 college football season just around the corner, players all across Division One are receiving preseason recognition for the potential success they bring to their respective teams. The Texas Longhorns have had numerous players already selected...
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Kansas State Vs. Texas

It's the final countdown in 2021. Is Texas ready to face the music?. Longhorns will close out the new season under Steve Sarkisian with a Thanksgiving weekend visit from Kansas State. With Will Howard starting at QB, the Longhorns attacked, finishing with a pair of interceptions on the way to a 69-31 victory.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Who's the Most Intriguing College Football Coach in 2021?

He's No. 1? Steve Sarkisian Tabbed Most Intriguing Coach. The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a complete staff turnover led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. How the Longhorns perform under Sarkisian is the $50 million question. Amid debate over whether or not Texas’s new coaching...
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

NCAA Moving To Expand of Signing Class Limit?

The NCAA is expected to make a decision on expanding signing class limits soon, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. As it stands now, each school is permitted to sign 25 players per recruiting class, but that's expected to increase, and it could be soon enough to affect the signing class for 2022.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas DC Kwiatkowski "Fired Up" For New Look In 2021

Pete Kwiatkowski might never admit it, but he's a native Texan who never spent time in the Lone Star State. A lifelong Notre Dame fan, he became entrenched with Texas during the 1977 Cotton Bowl when the Longhorns took on the Fighting Irish. He remembers watching Earl Campbell tear up the field with the Houston Oilers, "taking the soul" of Isaiah Roberts on Monday Night Football.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas QB Casey Thompson Secures New NIL Deal

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson will once again use recently instilled NIL rules to his benefit, as the junior signal-caller has struck a deal with the newly launched app, ibble, according to 247Sports.com. Ibble, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an app that provides easy-going communication through video chat...
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

PFF Ranks Longhorns No. 16 In Preseason Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns are a bit of an enigma heading in the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls. Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Longhorns ranked as low as No. 23 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls have the Longhorns ranked at No. 21 and No. 19, respectively.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas True Freshman WR Enters Transfer Portal

Following a rough start to his time with the Texas Longhorns, 2021 WR signee Keithron Lee entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, effectively ending his career on the 40 Acres before it began. Lee's transfer intentions were confirmed through multiple reports. Earlier this spring, Lee was...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Projection: A Look Inside

The Texas Longhorns have just finished their first scrimmage of fall football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity. With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian has had...
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Hudson Card Emerging As QB1 For Longhorns?

Two days into their second week of fall camp under Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns still have plenty of decision battles yet to be decided. Chief among those is at the quarterback position, where Casey Thompson and Hudson Card have been battling it out since Sam Ehlinger entered his name into the NFL Draft this past spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy