Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-6 Finalists

The Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville (TX) strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

On Sunday, Abor announced his top-6 finalists on his social media accounts listing the Longhorns alongside five other elite blue-blood programs.

Abor also listed Alabama, LSU, USC, Texas A&M, and Ohio State in his top-6, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Abor's reveal comes just over two weeks after his visit to Austin on July 30, in which he attended the star-studded pool party event, alongside linebacker Harold Perkins, and many other top Longhorns targets.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the No. 4 EDGE rusher and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, and is the highest-rated defensive lineman left on the board for the Longhorns in the 2022 class.

Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

During a shortened junior season in 2020, Abor was selected to the Texas District 11-6A first-team and helped the 13-1 Duncanville Panthers to a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance.

The Panthers eventually fell to Quinn Ewers and the State Runner up Southlake Carroll Dragons.

