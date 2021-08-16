Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Jim Valentine: Overlooking the details

By Jim Valentine
Nevada Appeal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience of looking at a home to buy is multi-faceted. Buyers usually focus on the floorplan, price and other obvious components of the property but once in a while things slip by unnoticed. The emotion of finding the right home often overcomes the reasoning of looking at the details to make sure the property is properly suited to your wants and needs.

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
Societygreenvillejournal.com

Photos: Run2Overcome by Julie Valentine Center

Runners and walkers participated in the the 2021 Run2Overcome Saturday, August 7. A virtual option was available for 2021. The Julie Valentine Center organized the annual event that raised a record $95,000 this year. View Run2Overcome results.
Real EstateFarm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tools, household, and misc.

REAL ESTATE: 3 bedroom brick home with 1.9 acres. 1 bedroom down and 2 up, kitchen/dining room combo, 2 full bath, living room, basement, 2 car attached garage, 1 car garage in lower level of house. This house is designed to make the upstairs a separate apartment with exterior access, 2 bedroom, living room, full bath, and small room for kitchenette. Home is located in Findley township, Mercer schools, Mercer County. Terms are 10% nonrefundable monies down the day of auction with a balance due in 60 days or sooner. For more information on real estate and viewing, contact Beth Hillmar, Auctioneer at 724-967-4039.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

The 10 Best Cities for Buying and Renting a Home

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Depending on your circumstances, renting or buying a home can be a smart financial decision. Homeownership can help you build equity and lower taxes, while renting offers greater flexibility and convenient services. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 largest U.S....
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
Hollidaysburg, PAWTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Nashville, TNWKRN

Nashville ranks third in nation for bidding wars in housing market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study ranks Nashville third in the nation for bidding wars and it’s clear this competition in the housing market isn’t slowing. The homes available are going fast, with the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report finding the average Nashville home now sells in just 10 days.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in rent growth, No. 2 in home value increase

A strong and widespread recovery of rents has pushed prices beyond where they would have been had the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, according to Zillow’s latest market report. The report shows Phoenix leads the nation in annual rent growth at 23.1%, and is No. 2 in home value growth with 29.8%, behind only Austin, Texas.
Real EstatePosted by
pymnts

Buyers And Sellers Put Out Welcome Mat For Real Estate Closings Without Contingencies

The complexity and uncertainty of real estate transactions has long been a source of major headaches for buyers and sellers, with closings routinely contingent upon multiple factors, including the sale of a buyer’s existing property and their ability to secure financing. More recently, there’s also the increased risk that someone else will come along with a more attractive cash offer at the last moment.
Denver, CObusinessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 8.20.21

Crescent Real Estate LLC purchased 89,069 office square feet and 30,782 retail square feet at 200 and 250 Columbine St. in Denver for $82.75 million from Western Development Group. John Jugl and his team represented the seller. Fuller Real Estate reports the…
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

A market snapshot with the Cd’A Association of Realtors

While the North Idaho real estate market remains a competitive one, new data courtesy of the Coeur d’Alene Association of Realtors points to more opportunities for those looking for homes. “We are seeing some positive signs for homebuyers as the recent months have shown continued modest improvement in available inventory,”...
House RentMyhighplains.com

Single-family rents spiked 7.5% in June, sharpest increase since 2005

(TheRealDeal) – Investors pouring big money into the single-family rental sector just received some welcome news. Rents for single-family homes increased 7.5 percent year-over-year across the U.S. in June, the highest such increase recorded since at least 2005 and a sharp uptick from the 1.4 percent increase in June 2020, according to CoreLogic, a housing data provider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy